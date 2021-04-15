Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 15.66 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



The latest market intelligence study on the Wearable Injectors market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Wearable Injectors market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global wearable injectors market in 2020. Robust presence of major players such as Amgen, Insulet Corporation, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, and United Therapeutics Corporation is projected to continue to boost growth of the North America wearable injectors going ahead.



Key players in the market include Medtronic, Amgen, Ypsomed, Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, United Therapeutics Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Motor-driven

Expanding Battery

Spring-based

Rotary Pump

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Off-body

On-body



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

Immuno-Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others



Key questions answered in the report



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



The Wearable Injectors report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services.



