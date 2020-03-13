Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled "Wearable Medical Devices Market Size", Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring, Therapeutic), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare, Sports and Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hypermarkets) and, Regional Forecast 2019-2026." As per the report, the market was valued at USD 24571.8 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 139353.6 Million by 2026. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and other aspects of the market.



Key Players Operating in The Wearable Medical Devices Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Ypsomed AG

Sonova

Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

AiQ Smart Clothing

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Apple Inc.

SAMSUNG

Fitbits

SugarBeat



In addition to this, it provides valuable information on mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and other strategic activities adopted by global players. Several estimations and projections for the leading geographies are also included in the report. All the above information can help our readers to gain valuable insights into the market, thereby helping them to make the right decision before investing in the market.



As per product, the diagnostic and monitoring wearable devices segment is expected to hold a major portion of the wearable medical devices market share. The wearable devices market size is expected to surge owing to the rising demand from online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and other distribution channels. As per current market trends, wearable medical devices are increasingly used by home patients owing to their convenience and ease of use.



Rising Importance on Reducing Patient Hospital Stays to Encourage Growth in Asia Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market



Considering regions, North America is expected to register high growth in the global wearable devices market during the forecast period. In 2018, the market was valued at USD 10146.3 Million. The evolving patient shift towards remote monitoring from traditional is increasing the adoption of wearable devices in this region. The implementation of favourable regulatory policies for the development of smart and advanced wearable devices is another factor driving the market in this region. This, coupled with the rising adoption of advanced healthcare infrastructure, is expected to enable growth in the market.



The market in Europe is expected to create immense growth opportunities owing to the rising aging population. This, along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, is accelerating the adoption of wearable devices technologies in this region. Apart from North America and Europe, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial rate rising improvements in technologies.



