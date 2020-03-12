Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled "Wearable Medical Devices Market Size", Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring, Therapeutic), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare, Sports and Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hypermarkets) and, Regional Forecast 2019-2026." As per the report, the market was valued at USD 24571.8 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 139353.6 Million by 2026. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and other aspects of the market.



The global wearable medical devices market is anticipated to exhibit an exponential CAGR of 24.7% through the forecast years. The healthcare industry is revolutionizing owing to the rising adoption of connected devices. As digital technology is gaining immense popularity, wearable medical devices are evolving rapidly in the healthcare sector.



Moreover, the objective of these devices is to not only promote the overall body fitness but to offer active treatment regarding health conditions. From Fitbit to smartwatches, the market is increasingly driven by technological developments with focus on personalized care. Taking about personalized care, technologies such as internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, and others help in retrieving patient data in real-time, thereby allowing physicians to detect the patient's health condition in advance.



Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered in Wearable Medical Devices Market:



Ypsomed AG

Sonova

Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

AiQ Smart Clothing

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Apple Inc.

SAMSUNG

Fitbits

SugarBeat



Nemaura's SugarBeat Gains CE Mark Approval, Patients to Monitor their Blood Sugar Levels in Real-time



Among several players operating in the market, companies such as Apple, Fitbit, Philips Healthcare, and Sonova are likely to emerge dominant in the market. These companies are strongly focussing on innovations in product development, heavily investing in research and development activities. Spurred by initiatives, the Wearable Medical Devices Market is anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities for companies in the forecast years.



The competitive landscape of the global market in intense owing to the presence of existing established market players and the entry of new start-ups in medical technology. Companies are planning to develop new wearable devices that can offer remote patient monitoring and improve patient outcomes.



Detailed Table of Content Wearable Medical Devices Market:



Introduction

1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

4.1. Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions



4.2. Key Industry Trends



4.3. New Product Launch by Key Players



4.4. Technological advancements in Wearable Medical Devices Market



Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



5.2.1. Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices



5.2.1.1. Activity Monitors/ Trackers



5.2.1.2. Smartwatches



5.2.1.3. Smart-clothing



5.2.1.4. Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)



5.2.2. Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices



5.2.2.1. Wearable Defibrillators



5.2.2.2. Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches)



5.2.2.3. Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS)



5.2.2.4. Hearing Aids



5.2.2.5. Others



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



TOC Continued..



