Wearable Medical Devices Market Opportunities Explored, Forecast to 2030 with Key Players Fitbit, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Wearable medical devices has several factors such as technological advancements, innovations in the field of healthcare, and rising adoption of smartphones among others. Moreover, growing consciousness regarding benefits associated with healthy lifestyle has been critical in contributing to the wide scale adoption of wearable medical devices, worldwide.



Top Players:



The prominent players in the global wearable medical devices market are Fitbit, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Polar Electro, VitalConnect., World Global Network, Garmin Ltd., Xiaomi and ten3T Healthcare among others.



Market Trends:



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Wearable Medical Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the wearable medical devices market is estimated to be over US$ 12.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a ~22% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Technological advancements in the sector of wearable medical devices have been significant in encouraging manufacturers to explore and develop advanced devices with superior functionalities. Moreover, Many devices have been introduced in the market by key players to help individuals track their health and manage diverse conditions. For instance, in January 2019, Omron Healthcare, Inc., a global leader in personal heart health and wellness technology launched HeartGuide, a wearable blood pressure monitoring system. The company has also received the 510K FDA clearance for the same.



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecast Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



