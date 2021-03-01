DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Wearable Medical Devices Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The global wearable medical devices market is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the strong demand for remote patient monitoring devices and the continuous increase in home healthcare across the world. Furthermore, the inclination of consumers' preference towards fitness and healthy lifestyle is encouraging the end-users towards the adoption of wearable medical devices to monitor the health condition frequently. In the last few years, there has been an upsurge in the among of complex data generated. According to the wearable medical devices market forecast, Various studies are being conducted to create a viable solution that will integrate artificial intelligence in wearable medical devices, which will further fuel the growth of the wearable medical devices market size.



Due to the sedentary lifestyle of individuals, there has been an increase in the incidence and prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, thereby enhancing the demand of the market in the coming years. Several diseases require constant monitoring of parameters, including blood pressure level and blood sugar level. This feature has enables the amalgamation of healthcare data with smart devices like a smartphone to have real-time access to data and to reduce errors. In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising mortality rates is promoting healthcare providers to offer personalized care devices for 24*7 monitoring. The growing incidences of obesity, followed by the rising awareness associated with physical fitness, are motivating the consumers to take part in physical activities. Several wearable devices, such as smart bands and smartwatches, aid in monitoring fitness parameters, including total distance walked, calories burned, and footstep count. These factors are further supporting the growth of the wearable medical devices market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.



The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the demand for the wearable medical devices market. Consumers are proactively searching for self-monitoring wearable medical devices to regularly monitor their health condition despite going to clinics and hospitals for check-ups. Additionally, the widespread coronavirus has resulted in health-consciousness among consumers, which in turn, is encouraging them to pot for wearable medical devices to monitor their health.



Wearable Medical Devices Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Lifewatch AG

- Polar Electro OY

- Omron Corporation

- Withings SA

- Jawbone Inc.

- Garmin Ltd.

- Philips Healthcare

- Fitbit Inc.

- Sotera Wireless, Inc

- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA



Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Product:



- Diagnostic Devices



o Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

? Heart Rate Monitors

? Activity Monitors

? Electrocardiographs

? Pulse Oximeters

? Spirometers

? Blood Pressure Monitors

? Others

o Sleep Monitoring Devices

? Sleep trackers

? Wrist Actigraphs

? Polysomnographs

? Others

o Electrocardiographs Fetal And Obstetric Devices

o Neuromonitoring Devices

? Electroencephalographs

? Electromyographs

? Others



- Therapeutic Devices



o Pain Management Devices

? Neurostimulation Devices

? Others

o Insulin/Glucose Monitoring Devices

? Insulin Pumps

? Others

o Rehabilitation Devices

? Accelerometers

? Sensing Devices

? Ultrasound Platform

? Others

o Respiratory Therapy Devices

? Ventilators

? Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

? Portable Oxygen Concentrators

? Others



Segmentation by Site:



- Handheld

- Headband

- Strap/Clip/Bracelet

- Shoe Sensors

- Others



Segmentation by Application:



- Sports And Fitness

- Remote Patient Monitoring

- Home Healthcare



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



