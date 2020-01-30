London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- wearable medical devices market consists of sales of wearable medical devices and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide wearable medical devices. Wearable medical devices are small electronic products, often consisting of one or more sensors, and having computational capability. They are embedded into items that are attach to the body parts, such as head, feet, arms, wrists and waist. They can resemble a watch, eyeglasses, some clothing, contact lenses, shoes or even jewelry.



Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation: -

By Type of Product- The wearable medical devices market is segmented by type of product into

1.Consumer Wearables

2.Non-Consumer Wearables



Sub-Segment

The consumer wearable market is further categorized by segment into

1.Fitness and Sport

2.General Consumer

3.Gaming

4.Home Automation

5.Fashion and Apparel



The non-consumer wearable market is further categorized by segment into

1.Industrial And Enterprise

2.Healthcare

3.Defense



By Type of Device-

The wearable medical devices market is segmented by type of device into



(1) Diagnostic Devices

(a) Pain Management Devices

(b) Insulin Monitoring Devices

(c) Respiratory Therapy Devices

(d) Rehabilitation Devices



(2) Therapeutic Devices

(a) Vital Sign Monitors

(b) Sleep And Activity Monitors

(c) Fetal And Obstetric Monitors

(d) Neuro-monitoring Devices

(e) ECG Monitors



By Geography - The wearable medical devices market is segmented into

1.North America

2.Western Europe

3.Asia Pacific

4.Eastern Europe

5.South America

6.Middle East

7.Africa



The Americas accounted for 48.2% of the global wearable medical devices market with the US being the largest revenue contributor. The principle factors behind such dominance of Americas region is presence of large number of key players, favorable government policies and awareness among the population about health monitoring devices.



Some of the major key players involved in the wearable medical devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Zephyr Technology Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, LifeWatch AG.



