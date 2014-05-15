Wearable Medical Devices Market to See USD 5.8 Billion Globally in 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Wearable medical devices defined in the strictest sense are devices with sensors attached to the body that detect and monitor changes in body signatures of various areas and organs. This report focuses on the various segments of wearable devices currently available in the market and also predicts the introduction of several innovative devices in the future. It analyzes several popular market segments such as the heart rate monitors and activity monitors that are a major drivers for this market today. The study estimates popular technologies within the segment in terms of revenues for a period of nine years from 2011 to 2019. This includes base values obtained from secondary data collected by a strong background research of the topic. The forecast is presented from 2013 to 2019 with a compounded annual growth rate for each segment and sub-section.



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The study also elucidates the market drivers, restraints and opportunities that a market player will come across in this area. TMR has also labored to present other trends in the market that will affect the wearable market in future such as the introduction and impact of google glass on the healthcare sector. It gives a brief introduction to each topic as it covers the commercial aspects of the market and its technologies along with current trends. Along with the market dynamics, the report includes a Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on the market that delivers how several commercial factors continue to impact the growth and sale of these technologies.



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The report analyzes diagnostic wearable medical devices for monitoring vital signs such as heart rate, pulse oximetry, blood pressure, electrocardiograms, neuromonitors, and fetal monitors. It also analyzes the market for therapeutic wearable devices such as wearable glucose/insulin monitors, pain management devices and respiratory devices such as CPAP. Itattempts to estimate the end use applications for wearable devices that are divided into sports and fitness, remote patient monitoring and home healthcare. By doing this, the study covers the market for complete healthcare sector dedicated to these devices.



The geographical analysis includes details of the market and its current situation for four major geographies of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The analysis is presented after understanding both a macro and microeconomic perspective while sizing the market for each of these regions. Towards the end of the study we have contrived to present the company profiles of several market players along with their recent developments and revenues of publicly traded companies for three consecutive years. The product portfolio related to this particular market has also been included within these company profiles.



The global wearable medical devices market is categorized into the following segments:



Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Product Types

Wearable Therapeutic Medical Devices

Wearable Diagnostic Medical Devices



Wearable Diagnostic Medical Devices Market, by Product Types

Vital Signs Monitors

Fetal & Obstetric Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices



Wearable Therapeutic Medical Devices Market, by Product Types

Pain Management

Glucose/Insulin Monitoring

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Wearable Therapeutic Medical Devices Market, by Application

Sports and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare



Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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