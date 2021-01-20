Wearable Organs Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast Till 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Market Size – USD 5.36 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.6%, Market Trends –High prevalence of artificial kidney transplants & hearable devices.



The global wearable organs market is expected to expand at a rate of 17.6% in the coming years growing from USD 5.36 billion in 2019 to USD 19.74 billion in 2027. The growth in the emerging field of artificial, non-biological, and man-made devices that are able to interact directly with cells and nervous systems. Additionally, the market is being driven by increasing incidences of organ failure, inadequate availability of organ donors, rising importance for enhancing the performance of the defective organs, and advances in biotechnology that leverage possibilities of successfully implanting wearable organs and increasing success rates for the same.



Wearable Organs Market Drivers



Immense rise in diabetes, glomerular diseases, hypertensions, coronary artery diseases, congenital heart diseases, cirrhosis resulting from viral hepatitis, autoimmune disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and COPD, increase in fatty liver, and higher alcohol consumption, are principal factors driving the growth of the market. The rate of organ failures has drastically increased and number of patients in the waiting list requiring organ transplants has dramatically gone up from the previous decade.



Wearable Organs Market: Regional Outlook.



North America is expected to lead the market in the development of wearable organs. In this region, the growing demand for the artificial organ transplantation, as well as the rise in affordability of the same, are factors driving growth. The Asia Pacific is projected to experience a significant CAGR due to the increasing demand for artificial organ transplantation in emerging economies like China and India, rising cases of organ failure due to chronic diseases and accidents, and better healthcare infrastructures.



Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Neurotron Biotechnology, Cochlear Ltd., HDT Global, Inc., AWAK Technology, ReWalk Robotics, and Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Kidney

Pancreas

Cochlear Implants

Exoskeleton

Bionic Limbs

Vision Bionics

Brain Bionics

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronics

Mechanical



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organ Replication

Organ Efficacy

Clinical Testing



