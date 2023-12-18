Wearable Sensors Market Size and Forecast [2023-2028]

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2023 -- The Wearable Sensors Market is valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2028.



The increasing demand shift towards smaller, smarter, and cheaper sensors is an essential driver for the wearable sensors market. Due to this, the sensors can be seamlessly integrated into various smart devices, smartphones, or cloud services, making the interpretation more accessible and meaningful.



The market for Bodywear segment to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



Bodywear refers to textiles embedded with sensors, which is an emerging trend in the market. It works on fibertronics, which explains the electronics and computational functionality integrated into textile fabrics. They have attracted the emerging trend of techno-fashion clothing that brings electronics and sensors closer to our skin for measuring various health and fitness parameters. Bodywear mainly includes clothing and innerwear, arm wear and legwear, smart socks, and chest straps.



Magnetometers expected to hold the second highest CAGR of the wearable sensors market during the forecast period.



Magnetometers are designed to measure the strength and direction of magnetic fields. Magnetometers are compact in size and are surrounded by small electronic chips that help detect the magnetic field and measure the relative orientation of the device. These devices have a sensor that senses the magnetic field density. These are used to detect position and location in smartphones and devices. Magnetometers are a major component of wristwear and bodywear devices. They are efficient, and maintenance is cheap.



Wearable sensors market in North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period.



The wearable sensors market in North America has been studied in the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the fastest-growing wearable sensors market owing to the ongoing technological innovations and the presence of some of the leading sensor manufacturers in North America; growing demand for consumer electronics such as wearable devices and gaming consoles is also boosting the use of sensors in different end-user industries such as entertainment and healthcare.



Key Market Players



Major vendors in the wearable sensor companies include STMicroelectronics (Switzerland); Infineon Technologies (Germany); Knowles Electronics (US); NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands); Texas Instruments (US); TE Connectivity (Switzerland); Broadcom (Switzerland); Analog Devices (US); Panasonic (Japan); Asahi Kasei (Japan).