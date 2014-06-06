Wearable Technologies in Clothing 2014 - 2020-Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- The convergence of digital technology and apparel represents a huge opportunity as the telecom, electronics, clothing, and accessories industries cooperate to bring wearable technology to the consumer in a very personal way. While some wearable technology examples represent trendy fashion statements, others bring more than form as high function becomes a reality, particularly in the health and fitness sub-segment.



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We see certain wearable technologies in clothing as fully integrated, stand-alone offerings while others are enablers of others such as sensors. Wearable sensors must be flexible, durable, multifunctional and washable to be used in clothing. Most wearable sensors made of pouring a liquid polymer insulator over nanowires attached to a silicon plate. Sensors get integrated into clothing or can be in direct contact with the human skin.



This research evaluates wearable technology in clothing including current offerings, anticipated future solutions, and the overall industry outlook. The report also provides forecasting for 2015 to 2020.



Target Audience:

- Telecom companies

- Semiconductor companies

- Health and fitness industry

- Clothing and accessory industry

- Wearable technology companies



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Table of Contents



1 Introduction 5

1.1 Executive Summary 5

1.2 Topics Covered 5

1.3 Key Questions Answered 6

1.4 Target Audience 6

1.5 Companies Mentioned 7



2 E-textile and Wearable Technology in Clothing Overview 8

2.1 Sensors used in Wearable Systems 9

2.1.1 Movement Sensors 9

2.1.2 Respiration Sensors 9

2.1.3 Piezoelectric Usage in Sensors 10

2.1.4 Skin Sensors 10

2.1.5 Thermal Sensors 11

2.1.6 Heart Rate Monitors 11



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3 E-Textiles 13

3.1 Fabric Design 13

3.2 Wearable Electronics 14

3.3 Current Applications 15

3.3.1 Soft Switches Integrated into Clothing 15

3.3.2 Sensors 16

3.3.3 Fabric based Touch Sensing Solutions 17

3.4 Lighting Systems 19



4 Future Applications 22

4.1 Hoodie Headphones 22

4.2 Body Heat Temperature Monitoring Clothing 24

4.2.1 System Component 25

4.3 Changing-Colour Lighting Clothing 25

4.3.1 Scarfs 26

4.3.2 Ties 26

4.4 Speed-Meter Displays Clothing 28

4.4.1 Sports Applications 28



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5 Wearable Technologies and Fashion 30

5.1 Wearable Tech and Fashion 30

5.2 Wearable Tech and Usability in Clothing 30



6 Vendor Landscape 32

6.1 CuteCircuits 32

6.1.1 Kinetic Dress 32

6.1.2 M Dress 33

6.1.3 Galaxy Dress 35

6.1.4 T-shirtOS 35

6.2 Adidas 36



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