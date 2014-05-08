Wearable Technology 2014-2024: Technologies, Markets, Forecasts :: MRRBIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Wearable technology mainly concerns devices and apparel/textiles. Glasses, jewellery, headgear, belts, armwear, wristwear, legwear, footwear, skin patches, exoskeletons and e-textiles are involved and the device business is already large. As the wearable electronics business powers from over $14 billion in 2014 to over $70 billion in 2024, the dominant sector will remain the healthcare sector which merges medical, fitness and wellness. It has the largest number of big names such as Apple, Accenture, Adidas, Fujitsu, Nike, Philips, Reebock, Samsung, SAP and Roche behind the most promising new developments.



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By the end of the coming decade, advanced informatics as wearable electronics will match that healthcare market, with Google Glass and the best e-wristbands being among the most promising devices so far promising billion dollar sales potential. However, truly disruptive new technology, in the form of e-textiles, will also begin to establish major sales in a few years' time and fashion, industrial, commercial and military applications will burgeon as a consequence. On the other hand, wearable infotainment will be increasingly commoditised by China, following its commoditisation of basic electronics wristwatches and earphones.



Table of Contents



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. What is it?

1.2. Wearable infotainment is huge and most-popularised but first to be commoditised

1.3. Apparel/textile wearable electronics is not about units sold

1.4. Market for wearable electronic devices 2014-2024

1.5. Common requirements

1.6. Typical technical needs

1.7. Merging of applications

1.8. The more heroic agenda

1.9. Where the profit will be made

1.10. Clarity from the Boston IDTechEx matrix

1.11. Strong regional bias

1.12. Very fragmented industry

1.13. Why software and services giants get involved

1.14. Trend to disposable



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2. THE MOBILE PHONE BUSINESS EXPANDS TO WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY

2.1. Breakneck speed

2.2. Needs driven by new behaviour and demographics

2.3. Future needs

2.4. Technology required

2.5. Hardware is key for future mobile phones

2.5.1. Unique hardware gains market share

2.5.2. Sensor fusion for positioning

2.5.3. Inertial navigation

2.5.4. Tipping the balance



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