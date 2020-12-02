New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The global Weathering Steel market is forecast to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Due to superior properties, including longevity, temperature tolerance, fatigue resistance, and the provision of a more substantial product life cycle with limited maintenance requirements, the product is witnessing increased demand from the building & construction industries. However, the volatile prices of raw materials that are required for the discovery and acceptance of other content as a substitute for the reduction of the total cost of the operation may impede the market demand for weathering steel.



In bridge construction, weathering steel is commonly used in building facades and cladding mechanisms because it can achieve a product life of 120 years with low maintenance costs. Growing global population and increased urbanization are expected to fuel demand for buildings and vehicles, leading to traffic congestion, which is expected to boost the need for bridge roads and thus drive growth for the weathering steel industry.



The Asia Pacific demand for weathering steel was dominant. The market is guided by the consistent emphasis of the region on the cost-effective and creative procedures adopted in the field. Approximately 49% of the Weathering Steel market is kept in the Asia Pacific region, followed by Europe, which in 2019 held about 26% of the market.



The growth of the European weathering steel industry is attributable to the growing demand for bridges, sculptures and railway vehicles. As the product is used to substitute mild steel for cost reduction and environmental pollution, weathering steel is expected to report an increase in demand from the region with ongoing electrification projects across the nation.



However, product penetration in high humid atmospheric conditions and heavily polluted areas is likely to limit market growth over the forecast period. Corrosive industrial or chemical fumes create barriers to the manufacture of patina-protective oxide. Patina is a rustic protective coating that protects the surface from erosion and the effect of structural deterioration is a failure of patina formation. Ambient atmospheric conditions are also required to play a critical role in increasing the acceptance of goods.



The COVID-19 Impact on weathering steel market:



As the COVID-19 crisis continues to intensify, producers are quickly adapting their activity and purchasing objectives to satisfy the demands of a pandemic that has limited the need for weathering steel in the market. Global weathering steel markets are reshaped by the effects of this pandemic, as some suppliers are either shutting down or reducing their output, due to a lack of demand from the downstream market. Although others are getting their production suspended as a precautionary step by their respective governments to prevent the spread of the virus. Under these circumstances, market conditions of the Asia Pacific regions were quite dynamic, weakening regularly, making stabilization difficult. Most infrastructure activities have been halted, adding to the woes of weathering steel market.



Key participants include



JFE Steel Corporation

HBIS Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Bluescope Steel Limited

ArcelorMittal

SSAB AB

Tata Steel Ltd.

POSCO

Henan Gang Iron and Steel Co. Ltd.

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation



Weathering Steel Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Weathering Steel market on the basis of grade, form, application, and region:



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



A242 (COR-TEN A)

A588 (COR-TEN B)

Others



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Plates

Sheets

Bars

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Building & Construction

Transportation

Art & Architecture

Industrial

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

S

Europe

K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



