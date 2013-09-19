Weave of the Ride - Cycling from England to Sakartvelo - by Andy Welch

Leicestershire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Dissatisfied with the way his life was going in his early twenties, Andy Welch, wanting to escape office life, came up with a way of breaking out and hitting a trail of adventure.



With his good friend, he decides to cycle around the world and follow the horizon to the end. With no experience of travelling or any idea of what to expect, they wobbled off together for a journey of a lifetime which no planning could have prepared them for.



Hitting the mountains of Armenia and the wild urban dust of Bucharest; the brooding Black Sea Coastline and the vibrant energy of Tbilisi; the duo experienced and explored the world in ways completely fresh and alien to the path they were on. Two friends wanted to change their lives; they couldn't have changed them more.



Weave of the Ride is a tale of friendship, love, disaster, and self-transformation, by bicycle, set against the backdrop of a world of strange weather, friendly strangers, wild dog attacks, and a tapestry of rich local culture and hospitality.



After a great countdown to the #microadventure, a secretly located launch event, the Weave of the Ride book launch took place just recently, on a sunny Saturday afternoon, out in the open on Hampstead Heath. Markers were placed from Hampstead Heath station and directions were given live to add more excitement to what was a perfect theme for an adventure journey book launch.



Whilst in Georgia, Andy formed a mountain bike guided tour company Georiders and will be running a full season of guided tours in Georgia for 2014 to help others break out and have their own adventure.



Weave of the Ride can be found on Twitter at the heart of the cycling community https://twitter.com/weaveoftheride and on Facebook where Andy shares some amazing photography from his journey https://www.facebook.com/pages/Weave-of-the-Ride/115060331968124.



Please visit the website for more information http://www.weaveoftheride.com/



(PR contact for this article melanie@grandretailsolutions.co.uk, please contact for further information or images.)