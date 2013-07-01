Weavers Builders Inc Crane Service Has Added More Videos to Their Crane Video Center

Lyons, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Found in the company’s Crane Video Center are 45 videos at this time, and more are being added several times per week. The videos provided come in a funny yet informative tone which benefits those who are in need of qualitative reviews on how various cranes work.



"Our goal is to use our truck-mounted cranes to make your building or lifting job more profitable, more efficient, and less frustrating,” said Eugene Weaver, owner of Weaver Builders Inc. Crane Service.



"I've been doing this job for quite a few years now, and it never fails to please and satisfy our clients at how quickly and smoothly we get the job done,” added by Anthony Weaver, the crane operator.



Recently added videos by the company include reviews on various crane models and how they work such as the NZG Liebherr A 924 Wheeled Excavator ‘Kirchoff’ review and Conrad MAN TGS EMPL recovery Truck review. The videos are of great help for those individuals who are in need of crane services and can’t decide which is the best one to match up to their needs and requirements.



Recently added videos include Truck Crane Service Crane Tips Over in Shoreview, MN, MAN TGA 480 6×4 DD Palfinger PK72002 Crane Truck, and Terex Cranes AC 1000 at work. All videos already have thousands of viewers with corresponding ratings and comments.



About Weaver Builders Inc. Crane Services

Weaver Builders Inc. Crane Service is a Rochester Service Company based in Lyons, NY. It has been serving lots of customers within Rochester and other neighboring areas with quality crane services through the years. The company has over 20 years of building experience making them one of the reputable companies that provide building as well as lifting needs in Rochester, Canandaigua, Syracuse and other surrounding places of Western NY.



For more information on the recently added crane-related videos from the company visit the site http://rochestercraneservices.com/videos/. To know more about Weaver Builders Inc. Crane Service and the services it offers, visit its official business site at http://rochestercraneservices.com.



