Weaves: The Awful Truth About Weaves, Baldness & Thinning Hair

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- In recent years, weaves have become increasingly popular among women of all races, though they remain especially prevalent amongst black women. This is understandable; a weave makes a woman’s hair look great, and many women love the look weaves offer their hair. Perhaps this is why so many women choose to ignore the unsavory truth about weaves.



In Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness, Seymour Weaver III, MD discusses why, though weaves make a woman’s hair look great in the short term, in the long run, they can be disastrous. Hair thinning is not only possible, it is likely, and will only worsen with time. Eventually, permanent baldness can occur if women don’t answer the question, “What’s under your weave?”



Weaves merely cover the problem of hair loss with a “Band-Aid solution”, instead of solving it. This Band-Aid is one that often makes the problem more severe and keeps women from seeking the help they really need. Dr. Weaver informs women that hair thinning can be the result of various causes, including genetics, medications, scalp infections, and hair styling, and that help should be sought from medical professionals, rather than hair stylists. He stresses that hair loss, which is a medical problem, cannot be fixed by a beauty professional.



Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide arms women with the information they need to face their hair loss and seek real help for it. Now the question, “What’s under your weave?” doesn’t have to be such a frightening one.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Seymour Weaver is board-certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body-shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://www.drwdermatology.com/ and http://BlackHairLossGuide.com.



“Like” Dr. Seymour Weaver on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaver and https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaversBlackHairLossGuide.



Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver and @BlackHairLossDr



For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770