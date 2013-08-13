Weaving SEO to Your Website's DNA Can Dramatically Boost Your Conversion Rates Says HighTopInvestment.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- With Google Algorithms becoming more and more specific and strict, the requirement of a thoughtfully designed SEO strategy has become indispensable for every company that has an online presence. Simply maintaining an appropriate keyword density isn’t going to help any more. Hightopinvestment.com, one of the leading SEO consultants in Londonstates that a search engine friendly optimization strategy clubbed with the right mix of other marketing techniques such as social media and brand building can help you pull in more sales.



According to Hightopinvestment.com, SEO is not anexpenditure as often perceived. Instead, it is an investment that every online business must do in order to attract your prospects. The company, therefore, feels that SEO must be integrated with all the other marketing techniques that a business undertakes.A foolproof SEO plan will have your relevant keywords and phrases rank high in search engines and are sure to attract users looking for information / services/ products that you have.



“Earlier, the ‘black hat’ SEO technique used to outsmart the search engines to get the number 1 ranking. This technique may still work but you won’t be able to reap long term benefits. Search engines have been revising their algorithms to help readers find relevant information without putting in much effort. Your SEO strategy should therefore, use fair means to cater what readers as well as the search engines want. This is not an easy task however; itis the ultimate way to survive.”says Mr. Dave Stephen, Operations Director, Highpointinvestment.com. Even if you have spent a fortune to build an excellent user-friendly website, Hightopinvestment.com states that you still have to optimize your website’s structure, content, URL syntax, and other elements.



Other than boosting current sales, SEO can also help you in online asset development. Your website is your online asset and Hightopinvestment.com feels that optimizing it for the search engines will give help you increase the overall worth of your business.



About Hightopinvestment.com

Hightopinvestment.com is an independent, premium SEO agency that assists clients with strategic decision-making and execution to achieve desired search engine results.It offers unique and helpful services that are designed to outsmart the search engine updates in order to give you consistent results. The company doesn’t believe in ‘one size fits all’ approach, instead it offers customized services to meet individual needs.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

City: London

State: London

Country: UK

Contact Name: Carl Evans

Contact Email: Carl.evans@hightopinvestments.com

Complete Address: 145-157 St. John Street, London

Zip Code: EC1V 4PW

Contact Phone: +44 (0) 208 242 1556

Website: http://www.hightopinvestments.com/