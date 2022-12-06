NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "WEB 3.0 Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the WEB 3.0 market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



The WEB 3.0 Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: QuikNode, Inc (United States), Alchemy Insights, Inc (United States), The Dapp List Ltd (United States), EthBlock.art (United States), Alphawallet (Singapore), Decentology (United States), Iota (Germany), Pentagon (United States), Web2 labs (United Kingdom), Web3 Foundation (United States), Others



Definition: Web 3.0 is the context of Ethereum, which refers to decentralized applications run on blockchain technology. It allows users to participate without monetizing their personal data. It has wide application for developing static websites rather than dynamics. However, it has a wide demand in the Media industry as well the Ecommerce industry due to decentralized Systems. Geographically, North America is the leading region for higher adoption of web 3.0 due to rapid demand in blockchain technology and it has wide application NTF for selling assets from single without a middle man. The demand for the market is huge due to wide application in various industry verticals that is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.



On December 2021 Antler India is planning for investment in Web3 platform, blockchain start-ups. The total acquisition cost is USD 250,000 and above

ON December 2021 Iota has launched a decentralized smart contract platform to expand the Web3 ecosystem



The following fragment talks about the WEB 3.0 market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of WEB 3.0 Market Segmentation: by Application (NFT's (non-fungible tokens), Defi (decentralized finance)), Type (Web 1.0, Web 2.0, Web 3.0), Industry Vertical (E-Commerce Industry, Telecom Industry, Gaming industry, Social Media Industry, Others)



Market Trends:

- Rising demand for blockchain technology for fare transaction



Market Drivers:

- It does not require personal data



Market Growth Opportunities:

- Mode of Payments is built-in via the native token, ether (ETH) so that no one can block or deny access to the service



As the WEB 3.0 market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the WEB 3.0 market. Scope of WEB 3.0 market intelligence has proliferated to include comprehensive analysis and analytics that can help revamp business models and projections to suit current business requirements.



The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches, and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies. The market is expected to grow in E-Commerce Industry. It has wide applications in decentralized apps that run on the blockchain. Several companies such as Iota, QuikNode, Inc are operating in the market to provide customers with better offers with various features & unique offerings as well as products and services. The market is consolidated with the presence of several market players. The demand in the market is huge due to wide application in various industry verticals that are triggering the market growth over the forecast period Research Analyst at AMA predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global WEB 3.0 market throughout the forecasted period.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global WEB 3.0 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the WEB 3.0 market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary and the basic information of the WEB 3.0 Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the WEB 3.0

Chapter 4: Presenting the WEB 3.0 Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the WEB 3.0 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, WEB 3.0 Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



