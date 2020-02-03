Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently released Global Web Application Firewall Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in "Global Web Application Firewall Market research", so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Web Application Firewall Market predicted until 2024*. The main targets of the company for this study are Akamai Technologies, Inc. (United States), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States), Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States), F5 Networks, Inc. (United States), Imperva, Inc. (United States), Fortinet, Inc. (United States), Applicure Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Qualys, Inc. (United States), Cloudflare, Inc. (United States) and Radware Ltd. (Israel).



Global Web Application Firewall Market Overview:



A Web Application Firewall (WAF) helps to protect web applications by filtering and monitoring HTTP traffic between a web application and the Internet. WAF typically protects web applications from attacks such as cross-site-scripting (XSS), cross-site forgery, file inclusion, and SQL injection. By deploying a WAF in front of a web application, a shield is placed between the Internet and the web application. While a proxy server protects a client machine's identity by using an intermediary, a WAF is a type of reverse-proxy, protecting the server from exposure by having clients pass through the WAF before reaching the server. According to AMA, the Global Web Application Firewall market is expected to see growth rate of 17.2% and may see market size of USD6.91 Billion by 2024.



Competitive Analysis:



Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as Akamai Technologies, Inc. (United States), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States), Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States), F5 Networks, Inc. (United States), Imperva, Inc. (United States), Fortinet, Inc. (United States), Applicure Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Qualys, Inc. (United States), Cloudflare, Inc. (United States) and Radware Ltd. (Israel). include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.



Market Drivers

- The Rising Numbers of Cyber Attacks on the Web Applications

- Increased Market for Cloud-Based Solutions

- Stringent Industry Standards and Regulations



Market Trend

- A Surging Adoption of WAF by Public & Private Sector



Restraints

- The dearth of Trained Professionals



Opportunities

- Increase in Spending On Security Programs



Research objectives:



- To study and analyze the Global Web Application Firewall Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2018 to 2024, and forecast to 2024.

- To understand the structure of Web Application Firewall Market by identifying its various sub segments.

- Focuses on the key Global Web Application Firewall Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

- To analyze the Web Application Firewall Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- To project the size of Web Application Firewall Market, with respect to key regions.

- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises)

End-Users (Aerospace and Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others)

Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Parameter/ Research Methodology



Primary Research:



Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Web Application Firewall industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry's leading Global Web Application Firewall companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.



Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry's lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Web Application Firewall are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Web Application Firewall Market:



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Web Application Firewall market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Web Application Firewall Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Web Application Firewall

Chapter 4: Presenting the Web Application Firewall Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Web Application Firewall market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



