Web Application Firewall Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : Imperva, Fortinet, Qualys, Radware

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Web Application Firewall' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Akamai Technologies, Inc. (United States), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States) , Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States), F5 Networks, Inc. (United States) , Imperva, Inc. (United States) , Fortinet, Inc. (United States), Applicure Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Qualys, Inc. (United States) , Cloudflare, Inc. (United States), Radware Ltd. (Israel).



A Web Application Firewall (WAF) helps to protect web applications by filtering and monitoring HTTP traffic between a web application and the Internet. WAF typically protects web applications from attacks such as cross-site-scripting (XSS), cross-site forgery, file inclusion, and SQL injection. By deploying a WAF in front of a web application, a shield is placed between the Internet and the web application. While a proxy server protects a client machine's identity by using an intermediary, a WAF is a type of reverse-proxy, protecting the server from exposure by having clients pass through the WAF before reaching the server.



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), End-Users (Aerospace and Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)



Influencing Trends in Buzz: Know More

A Surging Adoption of WAF by Public & Private Sectors



Growth Drivers in Limelight: The Rising Numbers of Cyber Attacks on the Web Applications



Increased Market for Cloud-Based Solutions



Stringent Industry Standards and Regulations



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Key Development Activities:

On 16 May 2018, Barracuda, a leading web application firewall company has announced that its Web Application Firewall is now available as-a-Service.



On 10 April 2018, F5 Networks, Inc. has announced the launch of Advanced Web Application Firewall solution for comprehensive application protection. Integrated and standalone solutions precisely designed for app security.



