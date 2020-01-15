london, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- The latest report pertaining to Web Application Firewalls Market provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.



The web application firewall (WAF) market is being driven by customers' needs to protect public and internal web applications. WAFs protect web applications and APIs against a variety of attacks, including automated attacks (bots), injection attacks and application-layer denial of service (DoS). They should provide signature-based protection, and should also support positive security models (automated whitelisting) and/or anomaly detection. WAFs are deployed in front of web servers to protect web applications against external and internal attacks, to monitor and control access to web applications, and to collect access logs for compliance/auditing and analytics.



This report focuses on the global Web Application Firewalls status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Application Firewalls development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



The key players covered in this study (Sucuri, Fortinet, Signal Sciences, Imperva, Citrix, Cloudflare, F5, Akamai, Ergon Informatik, United Security Providers, Radware, Positive Technologies, Venustech, Instart, Chaitin Tech, NSFOCUS, Oracle, Symantec, Penta Security)



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into (Cloud-Based, On-Premises)

Market segment by Application, split into (Personal, Enterprise)

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.



