Web Based Digital Signage Market Analysis & Forecast For Next 5 Years

Global Web Based Digital Signage Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Digital signage is a digital format for displaying information, advertising as well as other relevant content that use digital signage as well as symbols with the help of displays using technologies like LCD, OLED and LED. Increasing demand for 4K & 8K displays is driving the market. The 4 K and 8 K displays stimulate the growth of the digital signage market with features like sharp images, color range, resolution as well as motion picture. Such displays provide the right level of image quality required for digital signage in retail as well as other applications. According to Statista, 8 K ultra-HD televisions, the technology that has just begun to be widely used, are anticipated to witness significant growth between 2019 and 2025, with unit sales rising from half a million by about 31 million over that time frame. In September 2018, in collaboration with NoviSign, digital signage software provider, CTL, an Oregon-based company that specializes in custom learning solutions for EdTech, launched a special Chromebox CBx1 tailored to the brand's digital signage. Rising investments in online / broadcast advertising by corporations could be the restraining factor to the growth of the digital signage market. This will ultimately lead to less demand for digital signage products for advertising purposes. Increasing transition of traditional stores to smart stores in retail is the opportunity factor. As per a survey done by Capgemini in October 2019, 58 per cent of customers who purchase on day to day basis aged 18 to 21 years indicated that they have been willing to move their in-store purchases to the retailer using automation technology. By contrast, only 19 percent of those 72 years of age or above have been willing to switch. This implies that a greater number of customers are shifting from traditional stores to smart stores which will be opportunity factor for web based digital signage market.



The regional analysis of global Web Based Digital Signage market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America and Europe, together, have always been likely to lead the worldwide market during the forecast period due to the growing presence of dedicated product suppliers as well as increasing demand from the retail sector. In terms of market share, Asia Pacific is expected to overtake Europe over the forecast period, mainly due to a growing awareness about the benefits of digital signage. China and India are expected to see substantial growth, primarily due to rising demand in retail stores, corporate offices, hospitals and hotels.



Major market player included in this report are:

Advantec

Cisco Systems

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

NEC

BroadSign International

Sony

Sharp

Quividi



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type

OLED Technology

LCD Technology

HD Projector Technology

LED Technology



by Application

LED Technology

Entertainment and Sports

Education

Corporate

Banking

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Center Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Web Based Digital Signage Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Web Based Digital Signage Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Web Based Digital Signage Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Web Based Digital Signage Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Web Based Digital Signage Market Dynamics

3.1. Web Based Digital Signage Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Web Based Digital Signage Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion



....Continued



