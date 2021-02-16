Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Web-based Recruitment Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Web-based Recruitment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Web-based Recruitment. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



Web-based Recruitment Market Overview:

Recently, information and communication technologies have introduced new practices in human resource management functions such as electronic recruitment. Job seekers submit their rÃ©sumÃ© online or send it directly to a company. The e-recruiting sector is faced with a growing number of these documents, which are available in various formats and contain a large amount of information. Then it has become imperative to use automated techniques to identify, extract, and use information from rÃ©sumÃ©s to find the most appropriate one for a given post. The idea behind e-recruiting is simple. Potential candidates post their rÃ©sumÃ©s on a database on the Internet where companies can search thousands of rÃ©sumÃ©s from people looking for a job that matches their qualifications. CV analysis is therefore an essential feature in electronic recruiting technology as the recruiter needs to find the most suitable candidate. However, there are several issues that hinder the e-recruiting process on several levels. It is difficult to manage a large number of resumes that come in various forms on the internet. These problems can lead to the exclusion of interesting candidates due to the variety of broadcast media.



Web-based Recruitment Market Segmentation: by Type (Full-time Recruitment, Part-time Recruitment), Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Secretarial/Clerical, Accounting/Financial, Computing, Technical/Engineering, Professional/Managerial, Nursing/Medical/Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing, Others), End-User (Graduates, Freelancer, Recruitment Agency, Others), Features (Assessments, Interaction Tracking, Background Screening, Interview Management, Job Posting & Requisition, On-boarding, Self-Service Portal, Others) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2025



Market Trend:

- Growing Usage Company Websites, Online Advertisements, Job Listings, Social Media and Other Means on the Internet to Find and Hire Suitable Employees

- Rising Usage of Big Data Applications and Analytics for Web-Based Recruitment



Market Drivers:

- Increasing the Efficiency in the Hiring Process

- A Rise in Outsourcing of Employee Hiring Processes through E-Recruitment Platform Partners

- Rising Globalization, And Innovations in the Hiring Process



Challenges:

- Difficulties in Scalability



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



