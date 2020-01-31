Web Content Management Market by Technology, Service, Applications and End Users - Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2022

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- According to a research report "Web Content Management Market by Solution (Digital Marketing Management, Mobile and Social Content Management, Web Experience Management), Service, Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Web Content Management Market expected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2017 to USD 10.6 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the Web Content Management Market include the growing need for seamless multichannel web experience and increasing trend of web-based marketing.



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment to grow at a higher CAGR in the Web Content Management Market during the forecast period



The Web Content Management Market has been segmented based on organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. SMEs face some specific challenges, such as the requirement of domain-specific technical personnel and skilled workforce, budget constraints, and limited economies of scale. Among organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the increasing adoption of cloud WCM among the SMEs. In the coming years, the SMEs are expected to have a higher adoption rate of WCM solutions as they are cost-effective and enhance productivity.



Media and entertainment vertical to contribute to the highest market share in the Web Content Management Market during the forecast period



The media and entertainment vertical has experienced transformations in the generation, management, and distribution of content. There is a growing need for managing the web content in this vertical among publishers, broadcasters, and media portal providers to provide an online audience with contextual experiences. WCM solutions provide media and entertainment organizations with various benefits, including the extended life of content, centralized location for content management, quick access to markets, and efficient management and publication of content. Therefore, the media and entertainment vertical is expected to hold the highest market share



North America to hold the largest market size in the Web Content Management Market during the forecast period



North America is the largest revenue contributor to the global Web Content Management Market and has been the primary market for the implementation of WCM solutions. The region is expected to hold the largest market size, owing to the increasing adoption of digital technologies among the hospitality vertical in North America. Moreover, in this region, especially in the US and Canada, verticals such as media and entertainment, and retail and consumer goods are significantly using WCM for marketing and online web management.



Major players in the Web Content Management Market include OpenText Corporation (Canada), IBM Corporation (US), Adobe Systems Incorporated (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SDL Plc (UK), Microsoft Corporation (US), Sitecore Corporation A/S (Denmark), Episerver, Inc. (US), Acquia, Inc. (US), and e-Spirit AG (US).



