The web content, search portals and social media market consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising and subscriptions by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that publish and/or broadcast content on the Internet exclusively or operate web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of Internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format (and known as Web search portals). The publishing and broadcasting entities in this market do not provide traditional (non-Internet) versions of the content that they publish or broadcast. They provide textual, audio, and/or video content of general or specific interest on the Internet exclusively. Establishments known as Web search portals often provide additional Internet services, such as email, connections to other Web sites, auctions, news, and other limited content, and serve as a home base for Internet users.



Video streaming is gaining popularity with user options like Netflix, Amazon Prime and the options of using new gadgets to view shows and movies through internet onto the television. Many companies are developing dedicated devices for streaming. For instance, Roku and Chromecast are replacing Xbox and PlayStation for streaming.



The global web content, search portals and social media market is expected to grow from $384.6 billion in 2019 to $424.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 21% from 2021 and reach $731.8 billion in 2023.



Google; Facebook; Tencent; Baidu; Netflix



North America was the largest region in the global web content, search portals and social media market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global web content, search portals and social media market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global web content, search portals and social media market.



This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market and assist manufacturers and Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media organization to better grasp the development course of Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



