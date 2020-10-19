Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The Global Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media Market Research Report provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market size and share, regional and country-level analysis of Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media market. The segmental analysis focuses on forecast by Type, Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2020-2030.



The web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising, subscriptions and advisory services by entities. The global market for web content, search portals, SEO services and social media reached a value of nearly $391.9 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% to nearly $772.9 billion by 2022.



Top Key Players in the Global Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media Market: Google, Facebook Inc., Baidu, Inc., Netflix, Inc., Tencent Holdings Co Ltd.



Growth in the historic period resulted from technological development, the emergence of digital media advertising and increased internet penetration. Going forward, the emergence of affordable internet in developing countries, changing social consumer social behavior and rising mobile internet usage will drive growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low education levels, government regulations, high capital requirements and content acquisition costs associated with intellectual property agreements. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are government regulations including those reflecting antitrust concerns and privacy and other security issues related to social networks.



The market can be segmented by type into digital publishing and content streaming, internet search portals, social media, and search engine optimization services. Internet search portals accounted for the largest share of the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market in 2018 at 39.2%. The internet search portals market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 21.1%. Major drivers of the internet search portals market segment include ease of access to search engines, increasing use of computers and smartphones, and increasing use of the internet for business purposes.



The digital publishing and content streaming market which consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising space and subscriptions can be further segmented by type into digital publishing and content streaming. Content streaming accounted for the largest share of the digital publishing and content streaming market in 2018 at 57.5%. The content streaming segment is also expected to grow at the higher CAGR of the two, at 8.8%.



The internet search portals market which consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising space can be further segmented by industry type into retail and wholesale, transportation manufacturing, food and beverages, financial services, information technology, electrical and electronics manufacturing, media and recreation, transportation services, healthcare and others. Retail and wholesale accounted for the largest share of the internet search portals market by industry type in 2018, at 23.2%



The social media market which consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising space can be further segmented by industry type into retail and wholesale, transportation manufacturing, food and beverages, financial services, information technology, electrical and electronics manufacturing, media and recreation, transportation services, healthcare and others. Retail and wholesale accounted for the largest share of the social media market by industry type in 2018, at 24.7%.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



