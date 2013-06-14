Web Crawler Frompo.com Launches Curated Search Engine

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Search experience has been changed by Frompo.com and this has been achieved by providing only relevant results to the computer users. This search engine manually edits search results depending to the specifications of the user. Most relevant searches from Google, Yahoo! and Bing are being delivered by Frompo.com in a convenient search package. With the rise of Frompo Web Crawler, it is expected that broadest variety of content available from the internet can be provided to the users.



Web crawlers make searching more quickly because it can copy all of the visited pages for later processing of the engine. The copied pages are going to be indexed for users to swiftly access it. The same is being done by Frompo web crawler and users just need to permit it to access one’s site for it to work.



Frompo web crawler uses the Bing API and an API call is made via cloud proxy which internally changes the IP from where the API call is made. This web crawler does not crawl from any specific IP ranges. Frompo.com has a cloud platform that generates IP addresses dynamically. As much as possible, Frompo web crawler crawls politely and for any problem, the Frompo.com staffs are just one email away. This advancement from Frompo contributes to its next generation search technology.



About Frompo

Frompo has been operating for almost four years and managed to be differentiated among other search engines because of guided search results and a strong environmental advocacy. The revenue made by searching on Frompo or by clicking search ads are used to aid in conserving the environment. Users can use this engine for search results such as free videos, image search, and free images and many more



