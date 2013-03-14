Web Design and Development Company Amodity Hires New Senior Project Manager

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Amodity, a company that focuses on helping new small and medium-sized businesses get noticed and succeed online, has just hired a new senior project manager. Lisa Reinhardt is dedicated to helping her clients with web designs that are innovative, easily navigated and creative.



In her new role, Reinhardt is able to take her passion for web design and development and translate it into websites that are optimized for search engine optimization, or SEO. She enjoys working with clients and helping them with whatever web-related needs they may have. Anything from a content management system to e-commerce integration, Reinhardt is ready and able to help.



For example, one of the many services offered at Amodity is web design. Reinhardt and the rest of the company’s team are extremely adept at turning their clients’ ideas for websites into attractive sites that are memorable and unique instead of forgettable and in a “cookie cutter” style.



Web development is another service featured by Amodity. The friendly and knowledgeable staff can handle everything from web content development and web server and network security configuration to scripting client-side or server side and e-commerce development.



In addition, marketing and SEO-related services from Amodity help their clients’ websites get noticed on the internet. It’s one thing to have an attractive website with a great product and customer service, but the site must also be easily found during online searches. Through Amodity’s SEO ready development, major search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing will automatically steer traffic directly to their clients’ sites. Clients may also hire Amodity to help with PSD to HTML conversions; this will transform website designs into those that are top-quality and cross-browser compatible, with valid XHTML / CSS markup.



“We focus on innovative design to entice your visitors backed by web standards and SEO ready code,” an article on Amodity’s website noted.



“We understand and respect your time as well as your business, which is why we urge you to escape the faceless design, development and marketing firms and get to know the faces behind Amodity.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Amodity is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the various services that Amodity offers clients, as well as about the experienced and motivated team of employees who work there.



About Amodity

Amodity was created by web enthusiasts completely captivated by design and development. Their joy, passion and calling is design and development and the translation of their eager ambition and web know how into client’s businesses. Amodity is also an advocate of emerging, small and medium size businesses accessing a comparable part of the market that is so often dominated by corporate giants. For more information, please visit http://amodity.com