Web Design and Traffic Building Tools Available Through FingerLakes Web Design

Penn Yan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- FingerLakes Web Design has recently made available an excellent range of web tools on their website for the DIY or small-scale web master. Priding themselves on education as well as superior web design, custom website backgrounds, and search engine optimization services, FingerLakes Web Design now is providing access to premium courses available in web design, web traffic, graphics, and website building, available at Essential Web Tools.



The "Complete Guide To Design" provides a 160 minute course specifically for those with no prior design skill who wish to save money on hiring web design services for their business, by doing it themselves. As a way to generate real traffic to a website, the "Complete Guide To Traffic" lessons give 26 highly effective traffic generation strategies through 50 hours of instruction. The "Complete Guide To Website Building" offers over 30 hours in instruction on detailed methods of finding a niche, building lists, and adding payment systems to your website.



With videos becoming an important part of every website, FingerLakes Web Design offers, in addition to the training courses available, video views for the first time ever. For a low cost they promise to deliver real views to your videos, increasing search engine placement, ranking, and popularity. They also guarantee that within the number of views purchased, only those views with a minimum of 30 seconds of viewing will count, or by adding the Retention Views package, that at least 80% of the video will be watched for each counted view.



About Ruth Martin

Ruth Martin, Founder and SEO Expert at Fingerlakes Web Design says that their goal is not only to provide web building and SEO services to their clients, but also to educate them further so they can do more of the work on their own if they choose too. To this extent, Fingerlakes Web Design has a blog and a large, free, Video Center available for those who wish to learn more about SEO, Web design, and online marketing in general.



