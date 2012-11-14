Web Design Award Given to Raleigh Agency

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- TheeDesign Studio has won a Gold MarCom Award for their design work of Rival Skateboarding’s website www.RivalSkateTeam.com. Their Raleigh web design team created a modern, punk-edgy website that would appeal to Rival’s unique audience. The website was built on WordPress, an easy to use content management system (CMS) that allows the Rival’s skate team to update and manage their website on their own, without a programmer’s help.



The website design also included custom plug-ins and customizations for an online store and skateboarding team members. Rival Skateboarding’s new website now uses dynamic social media integration including live Facebook and Instagram feeds.



“The Rival Skateboarding website was a fun project to work on,” said Richard Horvath, Owner and President of TheeDesign Studio. “They are doing some great things for the community and it was an honor to be a part of their online success.”



The MarCom Awards is a global creative competition, overseen and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP). MarCom Awards signify the highest levels of creativity, quality and resourcefulness in each category. Entries for the award come from various business sectors and companies, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to local marketing agencies.



TheeDesign Studio is proud of the work on Rival Skateboarding, not only because of its award winning design, but in helping Rival Skateboarding become success in the online market.



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, development, SEO and internet marketing company headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating business –class websites that incorporate content management, search engine optimization, internet marketing, ecommerce and cutting-edge programming. For more information please call 919-341-8901 or visit TheeDesgin.com