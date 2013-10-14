Web Design Company 123 Online Launches New Improved Content Management System

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Up and coming Website Design Auckland Company 123 Online is proud to announce the launch of their new user-friendly content management system. 123 Online provides an affordable solution for ecommerce businesses that generates a high quality business website at a fraction of competitor’s costs.



“Current content management systems brought into use by most small to medium sized businesses are usually so complex that only skilled web users and webmasters can take full advantage of them,” said 123 Online’s Project Manager Trent McDiarmid.



McDiarmid explained that valuable resources are wasted on waiting for specially hired IT management consultants or in-house IT staff to examine current content management systems and rectify problems.



He added that over time, the cost of updating ecommerce sites using off site freelancers becomes prohibitive. Until now, the only alternative has been spending hours of valuable time training one or two employees to do the job of an IT consultant or in-house specialist. As a result, complex, difficult to use, elaborate CMS’ are largely wasted.



Web Developers at 123 Online tackled user ability issues and other IT problems facing business owners and employees head on. By listening to the customer, they discovered the precise features most users like while also identifying the most disliked, or confusing CMS features.



123 Online has invested a considerable amount of time and money customising their new Content Management System based upon client feedback, and have custom designed a new, improved CMS that is as simple to navigate and as intuitive as possible.



McDiarmid goes onto say, “Our CMS software was developed for the end user, and features incredible user ability, smooth performance, and is more time and cost efficient. The intuitive design and user friendly features make content management processes faster and easier. This means 123 Online customers can spend more time on improving and expanding their businesses and less time on managing their websites and on-page search engine optimization content.”



123 Online offers a sleek, high–end design and an organizational structure designed to cater to small to medium business’s needs.



The website development process involves Sales Consultants, Project Managers, Designers, Developers and Support Staff that larger companies enjoy.



McDiarmid continues, “Rather than adding to the burden of one person trying to do all these jobs themselves — often poorly — 123 Online helps clients to cost effectively and efficiently take the weight off of business owner’s shoulders.”



For more information, please visit: http://www.123online.co.nz/



About 123 Online

Based in Auckland, New Zealand, 123 Online has earned a reputation as being one of the leading small business web design companies in the country. The company have built over 1200 websites and were finalists for Best New Zealand Website Design Company in 2011 and 2012.



Business Contact Information:

Contact Person: Trent McDiarmid

Email: sales@123online.co.nz

Phone: +64 9 447 3636

Address: PO Box 33578, Takapuna, Auckland 0740, New Zealand