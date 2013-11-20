Web Design Company in Calgary, Canada Announces New Resources Pages

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Web design and search engine optimization are the key components of marketing a business. In today's e-commerce system, how a company is represented on the Internet will determine its success. Calgary web design company, Red Cherry is pleased to announce new resource pages designed to help those interested in learning about the basics of what we do to achieve marketing success.



The Calgary web design company, Red Cherry resource pages inform readers about important news related to online marketing. Topics like a Google Hummingbird update, effective web design and SEO in Palm Beach are a few of the items addressed in these pages. Clients who want to know more about Internet marketing can check the resources tab on the Calgary web design company, Red Cherry website to become empowered with new information and acquire knowledge.



About Red Cherry

Calgary web design company, Red Cherry is a full service Internet marketing firm that represents clients as the leading professionals in competitive markets. Its new resources pages are designed to educate clients on important updates in Internet marketing.