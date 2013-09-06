Web Design Company Jeff Web Solutions and Consultancy Announces the Launch of Its New Website

City Hal, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Jeff Web Solutions and Consultancy, a company that is dedicated to helping start-up businesses and SMEs manage and maintain their website-related tasks, has just announced the launch of its easy-to-navigate website. The company specializes in three main services: web design, web maintenance and web promotion.



According to an article on the company’s new website, the number one mistake that start-up business owners and SMEs make when hiring a web designer is spending a lot of money to create a really attractive website that does not convert visitors to customers and cannot be found when using search engines.



“Assisting start-up businesses develop its web presence with measurable objectives based on user experience is our forte,” the article noted.



“As we take each website we develop as our own, we make certain that your needs are carefully noted – we listen and craft strategies and brand impression that fulfills business essentials, hence enhancing each web presence to a pedestal.”



When it comes to web maintenance, the article said the most common mistake business owners and SMEs make is to wrongfully assume that the website will basically take care of itself, and not require ongoing maintenance and updating. Since a website gives a business owner a constant presence on the Internet, it is vital that the site is updated regularly and is free of errors and malware issues.



Jeff Web Solutions and Consultancy will work with its clients to help manage their websites on a daily basis and make sure that the sites are running smoothly and that customers will be able to easily use them and place orders.



Anybody that would like more information about Jeff Web Solutions and Consultancy is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can read more about the three main services that are available, as well as the positive customer testimonials from clients who have already worked with the company.



“Jeff had done a great job in maintaining Pureness Website,” wrote Linda Tan, one of the company’s clients. “His relentless effort and prompt response is greatly appreciated. His support to our business has went above and beyond expectation.”



About Jeff Web Solutions and Consultancy

Jeff Web Solutions and Consultancy provides start-up business owners and SMEs a helping hand by creating quality and reliable web presence services. For more information, please visit http://www.jeffwebsolutions.com/