Web Design Company, RevBuilders Marketing to Hold Workshop: "Design Your Website for Conversions"

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- If your business is looking to overhaul its website, or needs to create a website from scratch, Scot Small is offering the business community a free opportunity to learn how to design a top-notch website on April 25, 2012. As a top web design company in Virginia for the past 8 years, RevBuilders has the knowledge and experience to share.



The workshop, entitled “Design Your Website for Conversions,” will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will be located in Haymarket Professional Building, Suite 208, and will cover the basics of how to make websites more effective at converting your website visitors into leads and sales. Space is limited.



Specific programming concepts, such as how to write HTML code, will not be covered. “This is a ‘big idea,’ sort of workshop,” Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing, explains. “We want to help people understand the marketing value of a website, while providing some great tips on how to get the most out of their website. Where you place things on a website and what your content says all needs to point towards your goal, and this workshop is all about how to do that.”



The workshop is being offered free of charge. “I love helping people and watching companies grow,” says Small. “The most important aspect of growing your company, other than doing what you do and doing it well, is marketing the company and getting the word out. Your website is one of many new strategies which came with the widespread use of the Internet. Today, most people are looking for your business on the Internet. So, knowing how to best utilize this strategy is extremely important.”



The latest workshop schedule is available on the company’s website. To see an up-to-date list of the events planned at RevBuilders, and to register online for the event, visit http://www.myrevsource.com/events.html.



