Web Design Company Targets Social Media for Expansion of Services

Barnard Castle, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Website design company Zine UK has gone full throttle with their efforts to enhance their digital media product line-up by hiring content writers and social networking specialists to provide aid in the research, generation, and publishing of online campaigns aimed toward social media in an attempt to maximise a client’s online appeal.



Acknowledging the importance of social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, the company’s team of highly reliable content writers and social networking specialists are a welcome addition to the company’s existing range of digital media solutions which include website generation and maintenance, as well as search engine optimisation tools.



Most companies in the UK now dedicate a special team or department focusing on social media alone, given the big influence it now wields over public opinion. Nowadays, what is trending on Twitter or is a hot topic on Facebook could mean worldwide attention, and with just a click of a button. The company understand this potential to be powerful in both detrimental and advantageous ways, prompting them to adjust with trends.



About Zine UK

Zine UK is a web design company in the UK which specializes in search engine optimisation as well as web design services. In addition, this website design company offers digital media services for the improvement of online marketing and sales campaigns, taking into consideration the special role now played by social media to enhance the appeal and market value of a certain brand or product. The company’s website at http://www.zineuk.co.uk/ offers free quotations for digital projects involving the creation and maintenance of websites, as well as the installation of other relevant applications.



Contact Details:



Lydia Long

49 St Andrews Lane

CWM, LL18 2ZP

Phone: 078 2873 3008