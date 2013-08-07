AWOA Announces Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing Certificate Program for EBP

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- AWOA, a premier company specializing in advertising and web design in Fort Lauderdale, is pleased to report that the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing is offering a certificate program for the Implementation of Evidence-Based Nursing Practice, or EBP. The program is intended for staff nurses, nurse managers, clinical educators, and anyone involved in evidence-based practice in a practice setting.



Today, too many modern marketing and advertising firms try to be a jack-of-all-trades, but AWOA is proud to be known for specializing in the fields of healthcare and medicine. What that means is that the successful SEO Fort Lauderdale agency can offer great insight not only into marketing and advertising, but also into the broader scope of the healthcare industry. AWOA played an integral role in the marketing of travel nurse companies, and it also has a great deal of experience and expertise in assisting countless other medical facilities, healthcare staffing companies, and more.



According to a spokesperson for AWOA, “We proudly provide a dynamite combination of marketing, branding, and advertising resources that transform our clients’ businesses into successful growing companies, demonstrated by the numerous national awards we’ve won for our effectiveness and creativity in the healthcare space.” As one of the leading providers of website design in Fort Lauderdale, AWOA has combined award winning customer service with the highest quality design, advertising, and marketing services available, making it a logical choice for businesses or healthcare facilities that are seeking exceptional growth.



About AWOA

For over 25 years, A Work of Art, Inc. has demonstrated its dedication to each and every one of its clients by providing some the best results in design, branding, advertising, marketing, and web design in Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding area. AWOA prides itself on staying ahead of market trends and employing the most innovative and effective strategies for its clients. With success among its many large healthcare clients, AWOA continues to be the greatest choice healthcare specialists all over the United States. For more detail please visit, http://www.awoa.com/.