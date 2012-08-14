Web Design Malaysia Launches Affordable Web Design Packages

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Web Design Malaysia has launched its new affordable web design packages to promote quality-for-money websites to small businesses and medium to large corporations. The packages range from RM199 to RM299 per month.



Affordable web design has since been the demand of both Malaysian and international companies. Especially in Malaysia, where most businesses need an online presence to compete in the marketplace.



Over the years, Generation Y consumers demonstrated the need of online shopping, supplying the growth of daily deal sites like LivingSocial and MyDeal. The aging population is getting more involved in their grandchildren’s activities through social media platforms like Facebook, which encourage photo sharing among family members.



“To take advantage of the growth in online awareness, Web Design Malaysia realized the urgent need of getting businesses online through setting up a basic and functioning website, as well as getting an online presence in Facebook,” said Naruto Swee, founder and CEO of Web Design Malaysia.



He commented, “We noticed that more Malaysians are spending time on Facebook, playing online games or just chatting away with their friends. Most of them are aged between 21 – 35 years old. In 5 to 10 years time, if a business wants to make money from these consumers, they need to be where they are at, which is online.”



Web Design Malaysia’s clients span a full spectrum from international online shops to local businesses from healthcare, furniture and government related services. The company cites its objective as helping businesses in turning online marketing into sales. Their services include web design, online reputation management, SEO services, Facebook fan page setup, Facebook news feed and status update, Facebook likes, Facebook app and negative SEO protection.



Founded in year 2011, Web Design Malaysia is a full-serviced internet marketing, social media and web design firm. They provide strategic solutions and consultation to both Malaysian and international companies. Web Design Malaysia is located at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.