Raleigh Web Design Agency Teaches Community

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- If you had to take a quiz on web design, would you pass or fail? The Triangle Interactive Marketing Association (TIMA) is looking to help! They want to teach you the basics of web design by hosting a WordPress Doctor event tonight in downtown Raleigh, NC.



One of Raleigh's top WordPress web design companies, TheeDesign Studio, will be participating in tonight's educational event as one of the leading experts. Their topic will be on best practices for integrating social media into a WordPress website and have chosen their client Rival Skateboard to serve as their example.



"Tonight will be a great learning opportunity for the community as well as ourselves," said Richard Horvath, President at TheeDesign Studio. "WordPress is a great web design platform and there are always new features to learn and bring into new client projects."



The TIMA WordPress Doctor event is geared towards fixing common websites problems and bugs, understanding the WordPress platform, and helping your website generate customers. Tonight's three main WordPress topics include: 1. Understanding the WordPress CMS platform, 2. Popular WordPress widgets and what they do, and 3. Basic care of a WordPress site.



TIMA brings together specialists in the field of web design, internet marketing and search engine optimization together from around the Triangle to answer questions and diagnose website issues. This session will be held tonight (July 11th at 7pm in Raleigh). The event is open to the public though admission is $40 at the door and $25 for TIMA members.



About TIMA

The Triangle Interactive Marketing Association (TIMA) is a Raleigh-Durham community of interactive marketing and web design professionals dedicated to enriching education in digital media. They focus on uniting interactive technologies and traditional marketing principles through networking and educational events.



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is a web design and internet marketing agency headquartered in Raleigh, NC. In addition to designing and developing WordPress websites, they also design and build websites on Drupal and Magento platforms. Their clients range from Raleigh dental offices, law firms, to Chapel Hill dog trainers and child care centers.