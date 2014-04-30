Web Design Swansea Firm Encourages Small Firms to Launch SEO-Ready Websites

West Glamorgan, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Small businesses should have their websites optimized for search engines like Google in order to be more competitive, according to web design Swansea firm Thomas Design. The firm, one of the more reputable website design Swansea outfits, says that small businesses that have websites ready for search engine optimization (SEO) can capture a greater slice of their target market compared to their competitors.



The Swansea web design company adds that websites that have been designed to be friendly to the search engines will have a higher rankings in Google and Yahoo, thus increasing their market reach. The Swansea website design firm explains that a higher search engine ranking translates to more website traffic for a business as a typical customer online will only visit the websites found on the first and second pages of a search result.



The Swansea website development agency says that small businesses which appear in the first and second pages of a search result are thus more likely to be seen by their target clients.



Thomas Design explains that SEO-ready websites not only have relevant content in the form of articles and audio and video clips. Websites that are optimized for the search engines are also easy to navigate and user-friendly. The firm which specializes in Swansea web development also encourages small firms to make their websites compatible with mobile devices like smartphones to capture an even bigger slice of their target market.



About Thomas Design

A family-run Swansea web site development business, Thomas Design provides superior quality web, design and development solutions to individuals and enterprises found in Wales and across the United Kingdom. It also provides eMarketing solutions like search engine optimization and email marketing services, as well as business web hosting, business email, back-up email, domains and DNS management, and graphic and print services.



Contact Details:

Declan Mahmood

26 Scotsburn Rd

Takeley Street CM22 5PW