Web Drive, New Zealand's #1 Hosting Service, Celebrates 17 Years in Business

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- It’s the classic story of high tech entrepreneurship. In 1997, five friends in Albany pooled together their money - $500 between them - and launched Web Drive beginning a journey that would see them grow into New Zealand’s biggest web-hosting company, with over 25,000 customers managing 100,000 domains. It is also New Zealand’s only ICANN accredited domain registrar.



Web Drive employs a staff of 50 experts who work together to ensure quality and efficiency. Shaun Price, Marketing Manager for Web Drive said, “We hope that when Kiwis think of web hosting, whether traditional or cloud-based, they think of Web Drive. Since Web Drive employs more web-hosting experts than any other company we’re confident in our ability to deliver high quality technical support and expertise.” Growing from humble beginnings, Web Drive knows that employees are one of the greatest resources so it’s not surprising they were a finalist in the NZ Hi-Tech Awards as Employer of Choice.



Web Drive offers a range of services. Web hosting begins at only $15 (plus GST) per month. Server hosting starts at $0.99 per day. Domain names are available for as low as $16.50 per year, depending on volume. And as more businesses move to the security and reliability of cloud-based server hosting (http://www.webdrive.co.nz/cloud-server-overview/), Web Drive has responded with a cloud service hosting plan that starts at $0.99 per day and features on-demand scalability, zero hardware risk and 24/7 support.



About Web Drive Ltd.

Web Drive is an Internet Services organisation established in 1997. The 100% New Zealand-owned organisation currently manages over 100,000 domain names for more than 25,000 business customers. Web Drive has experienced explosive growth and has twice been ranked as “One of New Zealand’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies.” The organisation’s core services include Website Hosting, Cloud Servers and Reseller Domain Names. Web Drive owns a number of New Zealand’s most popular budget web hosting and domain name brands including Domains4less, Openhost, Webbase and Domain Agent. More information on their dedicated servers hosting packages can be found on the web at: http://www.webdrive.co.nz/dedicated/



WebDrive Contact Information:



Media Contact

Robin Dickie, WebDrive

Address: 5C/10 Canaveral Drive, Rosedale, Auckland 0632

Phone: 0800 932 374

Email: support@webdrive.co.nz