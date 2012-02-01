Web Entrepreeneur John Battaglini Launches Discount Dinnerware Set Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2012 -- Web entrepreneur John Battaglini announces the launch of his new website. Discount Dinnerware Set is an ecommerce store specializing in new and retired dinnerware patterns and styles at outlet prices. The website includes a variety of dish styles including formal china, outdoor dinnerware, seasonal options and Corelle plateware sets.



Manufacturers often retire patterns of dinnerware sets after a certain amount of sales time. For consumers, this means that if a piece is broken or missing then they will likely have to search the internet to find a new matching piece. Discount Dinnerware Sets offers hundreds of patterns, styles and manufacturers of these dish sets. Consumers can browse the selection of popular brands including Corelle, Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Spode and Royal Doulton. The affordable prices of this discount dinnerware set store allows consumers to save on the cost of replacement dishes.



Corelle dinnerware is one of the leading sellers in stores around the globe. The company produces lightweight plates and bowls that are resistant to breakage if dropped. Over the years there have been hundreds of different styles and patterns offered by this company. Consumers who have picked up partial sets from family members or yard sales and find missing pieces by visiting Discount Dinnerware Set.



Another popular selling brand is Fiesta Dinnerware. All of these dishes are oven proof, freezer-proof and lead-free. Typically the sets come in a solid color such as plum or cinnabar. Shoppers can purchase any one of the available colors in sets of three to five dishes. The stoneware dishes are a popular, heavy-duty choice that offers a classic look and feel.



The best way to keep dinnerware sets safe, especially china dinnerware, is with dinnerware storage containers. Discount Dinnerware Set offers a multitude of sizes and designs of china storage containers and inserts. Consumers interested in the many products that are offered by this company should visit the website.



