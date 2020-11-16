Web Filtering Market Witness the Growth of $5.40 Billion USD by 2023

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2020 -- According to a market research report "Web Filtering Market by Component, Filtering Type (DNS Filtering, URL Filtering, Keyword Filtering, File Type Filtering, and Others (Image Filtering & Profile Filtering)), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the web filtering market size expected to grow from $2.88 Billion in 2018 to $5.40 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period. The increasing online malware, misuse of internet, and sophistication levels of web attacks are encouraging organizations to deploy web filtering solutions. As there is a rise in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft, the web filtering market is expected to gain traction in the next 5 years.



Browse 78 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 168 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Web Filtering Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95008326



The keyword filtering segment is expected to play a key role in the web filtering market.



The keyword filtering segment is expected to play a key role in changing the web filtering market and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Web filtering solutions provide robust security to organizations' critical IT assets. Additionally, they help organizations meet the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes–Oxley Act (SOX), and other regulatory compliances.



The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



In the web filtering market, the cloud deployment mode is expected to be the faster-growing deployment mode, as it benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and enhanced management capabilities. Cloud-based web filtering solutions are available according to customers' requirements, wherein they can start or stop any service at their own will.



North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to the presence of a large number of web filtering vendors, North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global web filtering market, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The increasing need among organizations to reduce the misuse of the internet and optimize their employees' productivity, growing concerns about the protection of high-value targets in organizations, rising importance of regulatory compliances, and increasing need for IT security are driving the adoption of web filtering solutions. Furthermore, the web filtering market in Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is expected to grow, due to the increasing usage of cloud computing, expanding retail and banking sectors, and rising importance of regulatory compliances.



Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=95008326



Major vendors in the web filtering market include Cisco (US), Symantec (US), McAfee (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Trend Micro (US), Forcepoint (US), Sophos (UK), Barracuda Networks (US), Zscaler (US), Trustwave (US), iboss (US), Webroot (US), Interoute (UK), TitanHQ (Ireland), Virtela (US), Netskope (US), CensorNet (UK), Clearswift (UK), Wavecrest (US), Cyren (US), GFI Software (Malta), Untangle (US), ContentKeeper (Australia), and Kaspersky (Russia).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road,

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com