Web Host LayerOnline Offers Affordable Canada WordPress Hosting

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- LayerOnline the providers of high performance web hosting solution offer the most affordable WordPress web hosting rates in Canada. Their WordPress web hosting services are suitable for business websites and individuals, their web hosting solutions one of the highest performing and most reliable. LayerOnline Canada WordPress Hosting is potentially the most affordable and quickest way to get a site online.



People who wish to have a website which performs smoothly, helps with their SEO strategies and also increase sales then it is vital that they select the best WordPress web hosting solution to meet their needs. It has been observed that the selection of web hosting is often overlooked and its importance is underestimated. LayerOnline has steadily become one of the top web hosting company in Canada, which also offers the most affordable price in the industry.



Layer online is highly recommended in various online reviews of their services, and holds a standing of being one of the top choice of bloggers, online businesses and forums around Canada. Their fast and reliable services also include domain registration, unmetered bandwidth, unlimited space, unlimited domains, unlimited emails, unlimited ftp, unlimited databases and much more. Our services are backed by 24/7 friendly and professional online and toll-free phone support, 100% uptime guarantee and anytime money-back guarantee. Their Domain registration services allow customers to secure some of the best domain names and various other benefits which are second to none, these include:



- Instant Activation



- Typo Protection: Allows clients to contact LayerOnline within 24 hours to rename or cancel it a typo mistake with full refund.



- True Domain Ownership: Customers enjoy complete control and ownership of their domain.



- Cloud DNS Nameservers: Layeronline cloud-based nameservers provide the fastest domain name resolution for websites around the globe and highest availability for domains.



- Free DNS Services: Complementary DNS management services for client’s domain.



- Free Domain Forwarding: Unlimited fast, search engine optimized domain forwarding.



- Free Email Forwarding: Unlimited email forwarding. Catch-all account supported



- Free Domain Theft Protection: Guarding client domains from unauthorized transfers.



About LayerOnline

LayerOnline is a leading cloud web hosting company providing high performance cloud hosting services to web designers, bloggers and businesses in over 200 countries since the year 2008. Their services are backed by 24/7 toll-free North America based support from a team of knowledgeable staff with fast turnaround time as well as 100% uptime guarantee and 100% satisfaction guarantee.



For more information visit: www.layeronline.com



Media Contact:

LayerOnline

admin@layeronline.com

Toronto, Ontario, Canada