Web Host LayerOnline to Offer Affordable UK Joomla Hosting

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- LayerOnline, Canada based web hosting provider, announces to offer Joomla Hosting that is optimized for best performance. Moreover, it includes security features that make it a robust hosting for Joomla websites. Website owners can choose from private or cloud based servers and can be rest assured of the peak performance throughout the year.



According to the company spokesperson, these hosting plans have been designed specifically for the UK based Joomla websites and include many exceptional features such as SSD storage, unlimited space and bandwidth that can guarantee the best performance in a secure and reliable online environment. Moreover, the plans include reasonable pricing structure and they claim to be an Affordable UK Joomla Hosting service provider.



With the ever-growing internet user base, the website owners are focusing more on maintaining the maximum online availability in order to remain accessible to their users or target audience. This is the reason why they want a 100% uptime with maximum online availability. LayerOnline announces to offer the maximum uptime with blazing fast hosting that help enhance the experience of the users. This is the reason why websites hosted with them always gain reputation and the trust of the internet users.



The spokesperson of the company maintains that besides offering speed and reliability to all Joomla websites, they also guarantee the much-needed safety and protection which is very important in today’s web hosting scenario. According to him, their web hosting ensures DDOS protection, malware protection, anti-virus protection, anti-spam protection, domain typo-protection etc. to make sure the hosted websites and applications remain safe from hackers, and the data and applications remain protected in case of any unforeseen events.



However, they offer raid protected storage and maintain a data backup policy that can ensure safety of the data. According to the spokesperson, "We employ technologies and incur costs that help us meet client requirements in a more precise manner." LayerOnline maintains a world-class data center infrastructure with powerful servers that can fulfill client’s web hosting needs in a more professional and dedicated manner. In order to learn more about their web hosting and the hosting plans, one may visit the website http://www.layeronline.com/



About LayerOnline

Established in 2008, LayerOnline is a premier web hosting provider located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. LayerOnline has been providing top quality business-class web hosting solutions for websites in over 200 countries. They offer many advanced hosting technologies such as Nginx/Apache hybrid engine, private hosting environment, realtime DDOS protection, Digg effect protection, typo-proof domain registration, HTTP compression and more.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 1-877-665-2937

Email: support@layeronline.com

Website: http://www.layeronline.com