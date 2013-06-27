Web Host Pro - Best Web Hosting Site Available with Better Service Rates

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Web Host Pro is an amazing website which has helped many small scale businesses get their businesses moved to a virtual platform via interactive and eye catching web sites and pages that catch the users' attention as well as provide complete service for SEO marketing and online small business web hosting. Since the competition has escalated to newer heights in the past few years, the technology era is on its full peak as more and more businesses are venturing into the digital world to make space for themselves. This is now possible as there are limitless options to creating engaging websites and appealing to audiences on the internet.



Internet is a network of links and bits of information all tied to one another which requires servers to work at the speed of nanoseconds. The company specializes in server hosting and web hosting to provide users with the best web surfing results.



What really distinguishes Web Host Pro from the rest of the competition are their sleek designing and simple, clean layout which makes browsing through the site easy and fast. Online users looking to engage in marketing services via search engine optimization, web hosting, and web building can get it all in one place. There are many different packages offering increases space and bandwidth with each web hosting and reseller plan.



The free unlimited web builder is also upgraded to be of more effective and easier use and gives more options for those looking to develop advances websites. Small businesses often have a hard time competing with the big guns as they have less than half the monetary and manual resources to call it a fair fight. However, the packages for the best web hosting from Web Host Pro are available to the small business owners for as low as $2.25 a month.



Web Host Pro is a sister concern of DWHS, whose President, Charles Yarbrough has just recently won a new tech innovators award from ATT. Charles Yarbrough has a diverse background from music to wine making to psychology that has enlightened him with great knowledge about cultures, food, entertainment and creativity. Web Host Pro reflects the same creativity in each project it is assigned.



About DWHS

DWHS is an American corporation with headquarters in Los Angeles, California and Seattle, Washington. The company was founded in 2001 and started out with sharing a data center in Los Angeles in 1998. With eminent success, the web hosting business grew to the greatest realms of success, with a small but dedicated team of professionals. The DWHS Corporation now partially owns a multi-million dollar data center.



