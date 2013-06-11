Web Hosting Billboard Evaluates Web Hosting Companies

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The search for the right web hosting companies start in knowing what kind of website is needed. Once the need is known, the journey to establishing a stable running website is underway. Only 35% of online-based jobs are using web hosting companies for the fear on the information's safety and security. But a recent study by Global Industry Analysts reveals that the strongest contender for web hosting market worldwide is the US, followed by Asia Pacific as the fastest growing regional market.



In lieu to this information, Web Hosting Billboard conducted numerous researches and testing on many of the existing web hosting sites and leave reviews on each of the web hosting plans encountered. Since 2011 there has been an increasing demand in web hosting, particularly public web hosting services in the ISP world. A number of Internet Service Providers such as Verizon and AT&T are known to be investing more on web hosting and cloud services to build a stronger foundation on that infrastructure as most ISPs are experiencing rapid falling rate with the traditional voice communications business.



A number of web hosting comparison lists can be found in Web Hosting Billboard's home page where a lot of options can be found. Leaving your own review on a certain web hosting company or site will also help and most definitely welcome. With each step towards the advancement of almost every resource and technology available today, the first few things to do are always to know all the facts and to get expert opinion.



About Web Hosting Billboard

Web Hosting Billboard is an online firm committed to helping people choose the right web hosting company by researching and testing different web hosting firms' reputation and offerings. They are dedicated to giving expert opinion and recommendation regarding the best web hosting providers by providing reviews. With 18 people currently on the team, they assure helpful and unbiased information.



