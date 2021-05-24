Web Hosting Bingo: A Trusted Dedicated Server Provider in the US

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2021 -- Web Hosting Bingo is a provider of strong cloud VPS server support for businesses to stay ahead of their rivals. They have over a decade of experience in offering customized dedicated server hosting services to software companies, b2b businesses, e-commerce sites, and small merchants that are going digital. Their server hosting solutions are highly scalable, reliable, and very fast. Customers have unhindered console access to make changes on the server and complete root/admin access to run requisite software.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Web Hosting Bingo commented, "We do ensure the security of customers' data while handling their sensitive transactions over FTP or SSL. This we are able to achieve because of our top cloud VPS server which prevents customers from sharing space with malicious spammers. We also have a team of dedicated customer support personnel that are always ready to answer any questions our customers might have about our services at any time of the day".



Web Hosting Bingo is a top provider of cloud server solutions that offer excellent results and are custom-built with advanced optimization. Their server has no downtime with a flexible configuration that helps users stay up and run online all the time. This gives business owners a competitive advantage over their rivals via peak performance and the highest level of resource allocation. Businesses looking for best dedicated server providers in US can contact Web Hosting Bingo via their website.



The spokesperson of Web Hosting Bingo further commented, "Our customer retention rate is among the highest in the industry. This is as a result of the fact that we make our customers our central focus. We see them as part of our family such that we can go to any length to ensure they are satisfied with our services. Our custom package plan can be used for any dynamic, e-commerce, flash websites made by using web authoring tools. This is to ensure that customers get the best hosting plans to improve the growth of their businesses".



Web Hosting Bingo offers customers the opportunity to achieve fantastic results from their online business via their dedicated server plans at affordable prices. These server plans are powered by SSD storage, DDR4 Memory, and Xeon D processors which can handle any type of workload and provide a perfect integration. They also allow their customers to customize their installations and get the best out of unrestricted access via the use of full root admin access for advanced users that are embedded in their SSD dedicated servers. One of the best budget dedicated servers can be gotten by business owners from Web Hosting Bingo all by visiting their website.



About Web Hosting Bingo

Web Hosting Bingo is a server hosting service provider in the US. They have bare metal dedicated server plans on offer to customers, and they come with different specifications depending on the price. The merit of using this bare metal server is the unrestricted access that end users get to hardware resources. Customers can know about bare metal server pricing by visiting Web Hosting Bingo's website.