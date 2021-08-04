Web Hosting Bingo Offers First-Rate Windows VPS and Dedicated Server Services in the USA

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2021 -- The dedicated server industry caters to the needs of businesses and brands who want to have an online presence, who also intend to get through to their customers and clients, thereby converting visits to patronage. The world over, their influences are recognized, as they offer different packages that enable them to offer outstanding services to their customers and clients. In the United States, Web Hosting Bingo, a pioneer in providing dedicated VPS Server hosting services, offers first-rate windows VPS and dedicated server services in the country.



Responding to a query, Web Hosting Bingo's spokesperson commented, "We are a leading dedicated server organization, and we remain steadfast in providing web-hosting services that guarantee visibility and reach to our clients. A whole lot of people, businesses, and brands can get the most out of our performance-tuned, and unmanaged dedicated servers, which are fully customizable with real-time monitoring and end-to-end security. Having pioneered this service, we have gone ahead to understand the constantly changing needs of the industry, which makes us evolve with the times. We are the best at what we do".



By providing one of the best windows VPS in USA, Web Hosting Bingo's clients enjoy safe and reliable Windows VPS Hosting with the highest server reliability and performance. This windows hosting is considered the best because clients have access to several features, which include: a dedicated IP address, excellent speed, and network loading time for successful online businesses any time and in any place; full root access that means clients can take full control of their server in less than no time. Other features include a SiteLock that helps to defend websites against attacks and malware by detecting and fixing vulnerabilities and threats; as well as top-notch customer care and support.



The spokesperson further added, "Our USA-based VPS hosting comes with a control panel that is both easy-to-use and flexible. B2B customers can get unlimited FTP accounts and subdomains from it. Windows VPS USA is an excellent way to boost your business, both in the short and the long runs. You can rest assured of having your website performance improved upon, as it receives a shot in the arm through our hosting services that are recognized as the best in the industry where we offer service. People who need to enjoy the most reliable dedicated server services can choose to work with us".



Web Hosting Bingo is known to be among the best dedicated server providers in US. People who want to champion the bold and want to achieve outstanding results from their online business can consult them for their dedicated servers plans, considered by many, as the most befitting option.



About Web Hosting Bingo

Web Hosting Bingo is a leading force in the provision of dedicated VPS server hosting services to clients. Their cloud VPS server hosting price is affordable for many and is one of the most competitive in the industry where they offer service.



Contact Information:



Web Hosting Bingo

Astabujam Road,

1st Floor, Choolai, Chennai - 600112

Phone: +91-44-45052009, +91-9043731477

Email: marketing@webhostingbingo.com

Website: https://www.webhostingbingo.com/