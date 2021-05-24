Web Hosting Bingo Offers Powerful Dedicated Servers Designed for High-Performance Requirements

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2021 -- Web Hosting Bingo is a company known in India for providing complete Windows and Linux dedicated server products, ranging from one server to comprehensive geo-redundant server bunches all over the world. Their dedicated servers offer the best results and are custom-built with advanced optimization. They also have a dedicated support team that is always available to answer clients' queries no matter what time of the day.



The company spokesperson said, "Individuals should always be careful when selecting a dedicated server provider. The server they offer must meet the need for reliability, safety, and the number of resources gained while selecting the dedicated web hosting. In addition, it is important to note that a dedicated server is determined in unmanaged and managed server. The unmanaged plan takes account of the operating system, web server, hardware, and internet connection, while the managed plan takes account of support and assistance. So, individuals should always be aware of these things while choosing a plan. Moreover, they should also factor in things such as data backup and tracking service."



Web Hosting Bingo offers powerful servers that are designed for special customization and high-performance requirements. They are ideal for web applications and database hosting, audio and video streaming and many more. Typically, the company updates and equip itself with up-to-date technology so that they can be able to provide their clients with upgraded server performance over time. Being a pioneer of low-cost and reliable dedicated server hosting services in India, they are always on the constant lookout to offer their clients the best out-performing dedicated hosting service. So, for the best streaming dedicated servers, clients should consider contacting the company.



The company spokesperson added, "By getting a dedicated server from us, we assure our clients of safety and reliability. We render effective web hosting services like hardware options, operating system, technical assistance, bandwidth and space. Moreover, we know the mess done with a loss of database and, thus, provide our clients with data backup services. This can secure our clients' organizations from losing important data in data corruption or server crashes. Additionally, we usually install our dedicated servers for free on time clients purchases them from us. We guarantee speed performance, superb services as well as better connectivity."



Web Hosting Bingo is an industry leader in providing top-class, affordable and fast dedicated servers hosting services. They offer no hidden cost and no restrictive terms, making them a more reliable company. Their dedicated server hosting services comes with great deals that can sweeten one's deal further since they offer a variety of feature-rich support services as well as reliable and high-end facilities to help maintain clients hosting needs. The company uses the best class enterprise SSD for better storage performance. MaxIOPS is their priority and offering up to 200,000 IOPS. With their dedicated servers, clients can easily upscale and downscale their resources and make their business efficient, cost-effective and even make themselves available for new opportunities.



Get high bandwidth dedicated servers from Web Hosting Bingo. Their high bandwidth dedicated servers are secure, fast, reliable, and available at a 20 percent discount.