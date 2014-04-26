Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2014 -- A renowned web hosting company in Kenya, Peak and Dale Solutions offers web hosting services on both Windows and Linux platforms. They are customer-friendly web hosting company and possess high end servers that provide indispensable customer service. This is a complete solution for web hosting needs and gives impeccable web hosting features with 99.9% uptime. In addition to this, they offer file transfer and data transfer free of cost.



They also offer complete website solutions. So, one doesn’t have to wander here and there for each part of website requirement. The company has a good track record in website designing which is achieving a cult status in the domain of web design in Kenya. They have highly skilled website designers who deliver quality customized website within the stipulated time.



One of the spokespersons from Peak and Dale Solutions tell us, “Peak and Dale houses a team of web development, web design and online marketing specialists with a vast combined experience to offer you the best website design services. We pride ourselves in delivering result driven work, fulfilling web design projects within budgets and given deadlines. Peak and Dale specialize in creating outstanding bespoke websites, and offer the best, most secure and affordable web hosting services to our clients.”



They are also a well-known entity in the world of website when it comes to Domain registration in Kenya. The domain name is the online address. It is the brand which a company creates for it. So, it should be uniquely different.



About Peak and Dale Solutions

Peak and Dale Solutions is an innovative website development company based in Nairobi, Kenya that provides full featured and affordable web solutions including website design, custom web development, domain registration and webhosting. Their primary offerings include Internet marketing and Internet branding, Website maintenance, E commerce and shopping cart creation and many more to go.



For more information, please visit- http://www.peakanddale.com/



Contact Information-

Agip House, HaileSelassie Av (Next to Times Tower)

Nairobi, Kenya

Phone: (+254) 020 2216522