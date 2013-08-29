Web Hosting Deal and Review Site Host Cabbie Announced

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Announcing Host Cabbie , a website dedicated to reviewing and finding the best deals on web hosting sites. Host Cabbie is a resource hub dedicated to providing valuable information on web hosting companies. Also, Host Cabbie provides discounts and coupons for purchasing services from many different web hosting companies as well.



Host Cabbie is designed to provide valuable information about the many different web hosting sites on the internet. The reviews include information about what each web hosting company offers its customers. From bandwidth to special features to the cost of each web hosting plan and more, Host Cabbie reviews are designed to provide the most amount of pertinent information possible so that readers can make the best informed decisions about whether to purchase a particular website.



In addition to the reviews, Host Cabbie also provides discounts and coupons which take a significant percentage off the price of web hosting plans. Generally speaking, many of the Host Cabbie discounts range from 5% to 30% or more depending on the web hosting company. For those who are interested in obtaining a web hosting site, Host Cabbie offers both valuable reviews and discounts so that a potential customer can save money while making the best informed decision.



Host Cabbie offers dozens of reviews and many different discounts as well on their website. Host Cabbie is also updated regularly with new reviews and discounts for their readership. For more information about the services offered, visit HostCabbie.com



Greg Donahue

Host Cabbie

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

contact@hostcabbie.com

http://www.hostcabbie.com